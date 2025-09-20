Madiosn EV Expo

media release: Madison Gas and Electric’s “MADISON EV EXPO” will be held Sat., Sept. 20 (9 AM-12 NOON) at 50 S Pinckney St on the Cap Square right in front of the US Bank building during the Farmers Market. Thinking about purchasing or leasing an #EV before the Federal EV Tax Credit expires on Sept. 30? MGE will have 20 top selling #ElectricVehicles on display from a number of area dealerships and local EV owners. EVs on display will include the following models: BMW iX50, Chevy Bolt and Equinox, Ford E-Transit van, Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E, Harley Davidson LiveWIRE, Honda Prologue, Hyundai Ioniq 5, KIA EV9, MINI Countryman, Nissan Ariya, Rivian R1T, Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3, Toyota cZ4x, Volvo XC40 Recharge, VW ID.4, and a retro fitted all-electric 1984 VW Vanagon Westfalia Camper! Stop by and learn more about EVs from people who own, drive and sell them. MGE staff will be available to answer any questions about MGE EV programs and services. Visit mge.com/LovEV to learn about available models, charging opportunities, costs, benefits and more. Drivers considering an EV can estimate the total cost of ownership at mge.com/exploremyev.