Madison ADA Transition Plan Public Meeting

media release: Over the past year, the Department of Civil Rights and many other city of Madison agencies have worked to identify barriers to access in all city programs, facilities and the public right of way as they worked on revitalizing Madison’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan.

Today those efforts are ready for the residents to review and comment on.

“This an important step to ensuring all our residents can participate and engage with their local government,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “The city of Madison has a proud legacy of championing and facilitating access. Revitalizing our ADA Transition Plan is one way we honor that history.”

Madison enacted an ADA Transition Plan in the 1990s and has maintained ADA compliance. However, the city has grown and changed since the 1990s and so have the compliance requirements. Although there is no requirement that a city revitalize their ADA Transition Plan, Madison is committed to improving access for all its residents.

“We recognize that collaboration with residents with disabilities is an important part of developing an effective ADA Transition Plan and a more inclusive, equitable, and thriving Madison” says Rebecca Hoyt, disability rights and services specialist. “This plan will provide a framework for the city to work towards removing barriers to access in the years to come.”

The city consulted with Access to Independence(link is external), a local disability-led organization, to help in evaluating and updating the public right-of-way portion of the ADA Transition Plan. The parties developed a plan to bring the city of Madison to full ADA compliance so that it is accessible and useable for all residents. The plan also incorporates residents’ recommendations provided at the 2023 Disability Summit to extend program access beyond ADA compliance.

The proposed ADA Transition Plan is open for public comment June 24 – August 23, 2025. The city of Madison will be hosting the following virtual public information sessions to answer questions and receive feedback from the community.

Programs, Services, Activities, and Employment – July 9 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Registration Link

Public Right of Way – July 16 – 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Registration Link

Public Facilities and Web and Digital Accessibility – July 23 – 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Registration Link

The final plan will be introduced to the Common Council in September 2025.

The 35th anniversary of the passage of the Americans Disability Act (ADA) is July 26. The federal legislation is a civil rights law that protects the rights of people with disabilities in public life. It requires public entities like the City of Madison to provide services, programs, and activities that are accessible and useable for people with disabilities. When the ADA was signed into law in 1990, public entities were required to look at all their programs, facilities, and employment policies, and the public right-of-way to identify barriers to access. They were to develop an ADA Transition Plan so they could plan to remove barriers to access for people with disabilities over time.

We welcome and encourage comments and suggestions, especially from Disabled Madison residents/residents with disabilities and disability-led organizations.

Proposed ADA Transition Plan Summary

Read the full Madison ADA Transition Plan(opens in a new window)

Request alternate formats, accommodations or translation by contacting: RHoyt@cityofmadison.com or LAP@cityofmadison.com

Please send questions and comments to ADA Coordinator Rebecca Hoyt: