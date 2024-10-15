Our Shared Struggle

media release: Tues Oct 15, 5:30 – 7:30 pm Madison Arcatao Sister City Project Community Event and Meal. At 1104 Mound St. You are warmly invited to an evening of food, community, compelling stories, and news about the current situation in El Salvador. We are fortunate to be welcoming staff members from the U.S. El Salvador Sister City Network and one of their Salvadoran colleagues to Madison on October 14-17, 2024! We’re hosting a dinner in their honor on October 15 and we hope you will join us to welcome them and hear about their experiences in the new political landscape of El Salvador. Besides a scrumptious homemade pupusa dinner and slides from our recent MASCP trip to Arcatao, there will be a presentation about the current reality in El Salvador by Zulma Tobar and Kelly Calles, US El Salvador Sister City (USESSC) staff who live in El Salvador, and Lorena Martinez, President of CRIPDES, Association for the Development of Rural Communities in El Salvador. There will be a suggested donation to pay for the dinner and the work of MASCP and USESSC. Space is limited, so please RSVP at https://www.mascp.org/. For information, contact info@mascp.org