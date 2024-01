media release: Learn about the annual Madison Arcatao Sister City Project (MASCP) trip to El Salvador and our sister city, Arcatao, at three informal gatherings: Jan 20, Feb 17 and March 16. Meet at Finca Salvadoran Cafe, 2500 Rimrock Rd #105 for coffee and visiting from 10-12 AM. Call 608 556-0717 for more information.