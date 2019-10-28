Madison Area Bus Advocates Fall Kick Off

press release: Want to improve transit in Madison?

Come to the Madison Area Bus Advocates Kick Off event October 28, 6-8 pm, at Central Library (3 rd Floor) featuring guest speaker Deputy Mayor Leslie Orrantia.

Madison Area Bus Advocates (MABA) is a group of bus riders and friends who aim to inform people about the reality and the possibilities of a Madison Metro Transit, to encourage system development, and to encourage bus ridership. MABA believes that good public transit supports the dignity and freedom of all individuals, creates an open, hospitable and welcoming community, respects the environment, opens economic opportunity to all and moves people to where they need to go. Our vision is of a vastly improved and expanded transit system.