media release: Madison Area Bus Advocates is holding its first in-person membership meeting next Monday at 7 p.m. in Room 104 of Madison’s Central Public Library. The meeting is HYBRID. We are still working out the kinks for that as we need to add an external camera. Assuming we can make that happen, please email info@busadvocates.org for the Zoom link.

If you decide to join MABA, please fill out this FORM and visit our website at www.busadvocates.org.