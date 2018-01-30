press release: You are invited to join us for the LGBT Chamber's Madison Area Business Equality Summit presented by American Family Insurance. This event will be held on Tuesday, January 30 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at American Family Insurance's Corporate Headquarters in Madison.

At the event, attendees will have the chance to network with other business professionals in the area, hear what is happening currently in Wisconsin and around the nation and how that impacts LGBT professionals and businesses. In addition to two plenaries, attendees will have an opportunity to participate in two rounds of breakout sessions on a variety of topics impacting business owners and professionals.

The cost is $5.00 for Wisconsin LGBT Chamber members and $15.00 for non-members. Space is limited so please register today. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at info@wislgbtchamber.com.