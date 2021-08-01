× Expand Jake Snell

press release:

Join us August 1 as Madison Comedy Week ends its first night of operation for the 2021 festival with the Madison Area Comedy Awards! This mock-awards-ceremony celebrates and tears apart the thriving local standup scene, where awards are given out for seemingly useless criteria, which always makes for a hilarious night!

This event is dress-to-impress and features an enormous variety of standup comedians from Madison stepping out of their comfort zone and into the limelight!

Hosted by Madison Comedy Week producer Jake Snell, this is going to be the perfect combination of classy and ridiculous, and we want you to come join the fun!

This year's Madison comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Knuckleheads, Devil Radio 92.7, Gallant Knight Limousine Inc., Common Wealth Development, My Break-Up Registry, WallsCoLLC, Audio for the Arts, Ian's Pizza, Working Draft Beer Company, and Tortilleria Zepeda.