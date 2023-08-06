Madison Area Comedy Awards

× Expand Alen Khan Jake Snell performing at the 2018 Madison Comedy Week.

media release: $7 online - $10 door. $12 double header tickets available (including 7pm show).

Come watch the most hilarious award ceremony you will ever see, featuring standup comedy and a healthy dose of self-awareness!

Madison loves its awards. Every local business lauds a "prestigious" title it seems. Come watch several area comics win awards that they couldn't possibly use as a credit, but probably still will anyway. This hilarious show is a mock-awards ceremony for the Madison comedy scene that also features standup comedy from Chicago's Sharup Karim and New York's Emily Winter and Chris Calugero.

Former awards have included "Best Day-Job" award, "Oldest Closer", and "Least Tolerable Bit" for example, and every year is different! One of the longest-standing traditions in Madison Comedy Week, this show is for everyone who enjoys dressing up, going out, and being entertained on the low. Semi-formal attire encouraged but not required. We're comedians, afterall.

This year’s Madison Comedy Week festival is proudly sponsored by Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, The Sessions at McPike Park, Herbal Aspect, Ian’s Pizza, Goodman’s Jewelers, Underground Printing, Graduate Madison, and Camp Trippalindee.