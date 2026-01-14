Madison Community Chorus Welcome Nights

× Expand courtesy Maestro Productions Madison Community Chorus members singing. Madison Community Chorus

media release: Madison Community Chorus will offer Welcome Nights, for new and returning singers in all voice parts, starting Monday evening January 26 through Monday, February 23, 6:30-8:30pm, at Immanuel Lutheran, 1021 Spaight Street, Madison. There is no audition to attend Welcome Nights or to join the chorus and interested singers can attend Welcome Nights before deciding to join. MCC rehearses most Monday evenings at Immanuel through April. More information about the chorus and advance registration for Welcome Nights is available on the Maestro website: www.maestroproductions.org. All are welcome to sing!