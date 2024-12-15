× Expand courtesy Madison Area Concert Handbells Madison Area Concert Handbells during their 2023 holiday concert. Madison Area Concert Handbells

media release: Madison Area Concert Handbells (MACH), one of Wisconsin’s largest and most accomplished handbell choirs, invites audiences to its 2024 holiday concert, A Child is Born, on December 13, 14, and 15. This year’s theme captures the wonder of the Christmas season through classic carols, the famous “Hallelujah” chorus from Handel’s Messiah, and selections by mother-son composers.

MACH reimagines handbell choir performance with 18 auditioned ringers who create a uniquely coordinated and beautifully choreographed show. Concertgoers will also hear the debut of MACH’s antique Whitechapel handbells, crafted around 1900, which add a special historical tone alongside MACH’s 6+ octaves of handbells and handchimes. Special techniques and instruments, including bowed chimes and Belleplates, bring depth and distinctive sounds to cherished holiday favorites.

Handbells have a rich tradition in the United States dating back to the early 1800s, when P.T. Barnum introduced an English handbell choir to American audiences. Barnum had the choir wear vibrant Swiss costumes, grow long mustaches, and perform as “The Swiss Bell Ringers,” a lively persona that delighted crowds across the country. Over the years, he invited other handbell choirs to tour with his circus, helping cement handbell music as an enduring art form in the American holiday season.

MACH’s music director, Nicholas Bonaccio, is a classically trained percussionist with the Madison Symphony Orchestra, whose experience spans symphonies from the Midwest to Hawaii, as well as rock performances with bands like Evanescence. Under his direction, MACH performs widely throughout Wisconsin at renowned venues such as the Monona Terrace Convention Center, Milwaukee’s Sharon Lynne Wilson Center, and Madison’s Overture Center. MACH also provides community service with performances at area retirement centers.

New attendee Kris Hebel shares, “Beautiful music and wonderfully entertaining! I took my mom and mother-in-law, and we were overjoyed!”

Concert Dates & Locations:

o Friday, December 13 – Christ Presbyterian Church, Madison – 7:00 pm

o Saturday, December 14 – St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Monona – 7:00 pm

o Sunday, December 15 – Bethany United Methodist Church, Madison – 3:00 pm

(Free onsite parking at all venues.)

Tickets: $18 ($15 senior/student, $12 age 6-12) available at madisonhandbells.org. Advance purchased is recommended, with limited tickets available at the door.

Celebrate the holidays with the beauty, history, and artistry of handbell music!