press release: Madison Area Concert Handbells' Christmas 2018 concerts are entitled "Christmas Traditions," combining brand new holiday music with songs from long ago. We hope you’ll join us this December as part of your family’s holiday tradition.

Friday, December 7, 2018, 7:00 – 9:00 pm, Verona Area Community Theater, 103 Lincoln St., Verona

Saturday, December 8, 2018, 7:00 – 9:00 pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E Gorham St

Sunday, December 9, 2018, 3:00 – 5:00 pm, St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona

Advance tickets available for $9 (senior/student) and $12 (adult) at Metcalfe’s Hilldale, Orange Tree Imports, Ward Brodt, Cool Beans Coffee, and online at http://madisonhandbells.org. At the door $12 (senior/student) and $15 (adult) at each performance.

More details available at http://madisonhandbells.org or info@madisonhandbells.org