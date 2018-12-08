Madison Area Concert Handbells
Christ Presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Madison Area Concert Handbells' Christmas 2018 concerts are entitled "Christmas Traditions," combining brand new holiday music with songs from long ago. We hope you’ll join us this December as part of your family’s holiday tradition.
Friday, December 7, 2018, 7:00 – 9:00 pm, Verona Area Community Theater, 103 Lincoln St., Verona
Saturday, December 8, 2018, 7:00 – 9:00 pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E Gorham St
Sunday, December 9, 2018, 3:00 – 5:00 pm, St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 5700 Pheasant Hill Road, Monona
Advance tickets available for $9 (senior/student) and $12 (adult) at Metcalfe’s Hilldale, Orange Tree Imports, Ward Brodt, Cool Beans Coffee, and online at http://madisonhandbells.org. At the door $12 (senior/student) and $15 (adult) at each performance.
More details available at http://madisonhandbells.org