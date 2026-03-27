× Expand courtesy MACH Madison Area Concert Handbells on some steps. Madison Area Concert Handbells

media release: Join Madison Area Concert Handbells for a musical "road trip" across the country, commemorating our nation's 250th birthday! Our spring 2026 "Great American Road Trip" concerts celebrate America's natural beauty, honor some of the nation's most important composers, and salute our armed forces and veterans -- with a few Sousa marches for good measure!

May 16, 3:00pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 East Gorham Street, Madison, WI 53703, (kid-friendly/relaxed performance)

May 16, 7:00pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 East Gorham Street, Madison, WI 53703

May 17, 3:00pm, Madison East High School Margaret Williams Theater, 2222 East Washington Avenue, Madison, WI 53704

Orchestra.