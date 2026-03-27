Madison Area Concert Handbells
East High School 2222 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
courtesy MACH
Madison Area Concert Handbells on some steps.
Madison Area Concert Handbells
media release: Join Madison Area Concert Handbells for a musical "road trip" across the country, commemorating our nation's 250th birthday! Our spring 2026 "Great American Road Trip" concerts celebrate America's natural beauty, honor some of the nation's most important composers, and salute our armed forces and veterans -- with a few Sousa marches for good measure!
May 16, 3:00pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 East Gorham Street, Madison, WI 53703, (kid-friendly/relaxed performance)
May 16, 7:00pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 East Gorham Street, Madison, WI 53703
May 17, 3:00pm, Madison East High School Margaret Williams Theater, 2222 East Washington Avenue, Madison, WI 53704
Orchestra.