Members of a handbell choir. Madison Area Concert Handbells

media release: Madison Area Concert Handbells (MACH) presents a musical journey with Dreams & Visions on May 17 & 18.

Audiences will enjoy a concert featuring a varied program of handbell music evoking humanity’s loftiest dreams and celebrating the common threads that unite us all. From the Broadway stage to the NASA space shuttle and more, this is a concert you won’t want to miss!

● Saturday May 17 – Kid-Friendly Relaxed Concert – Covenant Presbyterian Church – 3:00-4:00 pm

● Saturday May 17 – Covenant Presbyterian Church – 7:00-9:00 pm – reception following

● Sunday May 18 – First Congregational Church – 3:00-5:00 pm – reception following

The Saturday afternoon concert is FREE. Tickets for regular concerts are $18 in advance and $20 at the door (special pricing for seniors & children). Tickets can be purchased at Madison Area Concert Handbells