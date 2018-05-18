press release: Ringing in the 20s!

Madison Area Concert Handbells is embarking on an exciting journey into a new era, our twenties. For that reason, our concerts on May 18th and 19th will have familiar tunes from the 1920s, such as Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, Alexander’s Ragtime Band, and Singin’ in the Rain. MACH’s Director, an accomplished xylophone player with the Madison Symphony Orchestra (MSO), will be featured with the ensemble for a set of ragtime pieces by George Hamilton Green, a xylophone superstar of the 1920s. Plus, MACH will present the world premiere of UW-Madison student and former MACH ringer John Rottier’s original composition entitled Portcullis.

Friday, May 18, at 7pm, First Congregational Church, 1609 University Ave, Madison, WI 53726

Saturday, May 19, at 7pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E Gorham St, Madison, WI 53703

Tickets:

Advance: Adult is $12; Student (16 & under) / Senior is $9

At the door: Adult is $15; Student (16 & under) / Senior is $12