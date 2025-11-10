× Expand courtesy Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble Members of Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble. Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble

media release: Madison Area Concert Handbells presents "Snowed In!"

This Christmas, bundle up and join us for a dark and stormy concert this holiday season: with Thundersnow and wild twists on holiday classics, you will be immersed in the magic of the season. You will hear and see a dazzling display of challenging music with some pieces featuring our newly-acquired antique White Chapel handbells and other collaborative surprises.

Dates

December 12, 7:00pm, McFarland Performing Arts Center, 5103 Farwell St., McFarland, WI 53558

December 13, 7:00pm, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7291 County HIghway Pond Rd, Verona, WI 53593

December 14, 3:00pm, Stoughton Opera House, 381 E Main St., Stoughton, WI 53589

Ticket information:

Ticket prices:

$18 General Admission

$15 Senior (55+) / College Student /Youth (12-17)

$12 Child: 6-12*

Tickets at the door:

$20 for General Admission

$17 for Senior (55+) / College Student /Youth (12-17)

$14 Child: 6-12*

Note for purchasing by credit card:

All you need to do is select 'Paypal' – no Paypal account is needed.

*We love our youngest guests, but for the comfort and enjoyment of all our patrons, we kindly ask that children under 6 years old do not attend our performances. Thank you for your understanding!