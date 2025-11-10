Madison Area Concert Handbells
McFarland High School 5103 Farwell St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
courtesy Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble
Members of Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble.
Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble
media release: Madison Area Concert Handbells presents "Snowed In!"
This Christmas, bundle up and join us for a dark and stormy concert this holiday season: with Thundersnow and wild twists on holiday classics, you will be immersed in the magic of the season. You will hear and see a dazzling display of challenging music with some pieces featuring our newly-acquired antique White Chapel handbells and other collaborative surprises.
Dates
December 12, 7:00pm, McFarland Performing Arts Center, 5103 Farwell St., McFarland, WI 53558
December 13, 7:00pm, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7291 County HIghway Pond Rd, Verona, WI 53593
December 14, 3:00pm, Stoughton Opera House, 381 E Main St., Stoughton, WI 53589
Ticket information:
Ticket prices:
$18 General Admission
$15 Senior (55+) / College Student /Youth (12-17)
$12 Child: 6-12*
Tickets at the door:
$20 for General Admission
$17 for Senior (55+) / College Student /Youth (12-17)
$14 Child: 6-12*
Note for purchasing by credit card:
All you need to do is select 'Paypal' – no Paypal account is needed.
*We love our youngest guests, but for the comfort and enjoyment of all our patrons, we kindly ask that children under 6 years old do not attend our performances. Thank you for your understanding!