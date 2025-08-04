media release: Madison Area Concert Handbells (MACH) continues a legacy of nearly 30 years of sharing the unique musical art of handbell ringing with the greater Madison area. An auditioned choir, MACH performs with over 7 octaves of handbells and 7 octaves of handchimes, making the group one of the largest and finest choirs in Wisconsin. MACH is currently led by Music Director, Nicholas Bonaccio, who also performs with the Madison Symphony Orchestra. MACH is a non-profit organization committed to bringing the unique art of handbell ringing to our communities with high quality affordable concerts, and outreach/education/accessibility for children, elderly and other area non-profits.