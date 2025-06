press release: Hello Comrades, We want celebrate our growth and our push toward a freer, better Madison! Join us to grill out. We supply the grills, and you bring the food. Signups for our potluck are here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1B_q6n7ew84MCwdoXDD4X054d3aHiKd8-Lp4bR7ByvbI/edit?usp=sharing