Madison Area Embroiderers' Guild Needlework Show

× Expand calendar-Madison-Area-Embroiderers-Guild-10242015 10/24-25/2015 annual show

press release: The Madison Area Chapter of the Embroiderers' Guild of America presents its annual show, "The Art of the Needle." This year's show features works of Embroidered Art from the past 40 years.

Saturday, October 21 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm;Sunday, October 22 from noon to 4:00 pm

Lutheran Church of the Living Christ, 110 North Gammon Road

Admission and parking are free. Location is handicap accessible.

In addition to a large display of Embroidered Artwork there will be:

a gift boutique of handmade Needlework items

a sale of stitching supplies

a drawing of stitching supplies donated from area shops

a hospitality area with homemade treats