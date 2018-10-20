× Expand calendar-Madison-Area-Embroiderers-Guild-10242015 10/24-25/2015 annual show

press release: The Madison Area Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America is hosting their 2018 Needlework Show, The Art of The Needle. This show marks the 40th anniversary of the Madison Area Chapter of the EGA. Saturday, October 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m; Sunday, October 21 from noon to 4 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Living Christ, 110 North Gammon Road.

The show features:

Large display of beautiful needle art by area stitchers

Gift boutique of items handmade by Embroiderers’ Guild members

Stash sale of stitching supplies: charts, kits, fabric, and fibers.

Drawing of items donated by local shops and Embroiderers’ Guild members

Hospitality area with homemade treats

Preview of the Madison Area Chapter’s monthly programs for 2019 and an opportunity to join the Madison Area Chapter of the EGA

Admission and parking are free. Location is handicap accessible.