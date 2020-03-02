press release: Artful Felt: Work by the Madison Area Felters’ Guild

A rich variety of felted art from 15 members of the guild will be on display for a month at the art gallery at Blue Bar Quilts on University Ave. in Middleton from March 2 to April 1.

MWF 10-6 / TTH 10-8; Sat 10-5 / Sun 1 2-4.