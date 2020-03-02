Madison Area Felters’ Guild

to Google Calendar - Madison Area Felters’ Guild - 2020-03-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Area Felters’ Guild - 2020-03-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Area Felters’ Guild - 2020-03-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Area Felters’ Guild - 2020-03-02 00:00:00

Blue Bar Quilts, Middleton 6333 University Ave. Suite 105, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Artful Felt: Work by the Madison Area Felters’ Guild

A rich variety of felted art from 15 members of the guild will be on display for a month at the art gallery at Blue Bar Quilts on University Ave. in Middleton from March 2 to April 1.

MWF 10-6 / TTH 10-8; Sat 10-5 / Sun 1 2-4.

Info

Blue Bar Quilts, Middleton 6333 University Ave. Suite 105, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-284-9299
to Google Calendar - Madison Area Felters’ Guild - 2020-03-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Area Felters’ Guild - 2020-03-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Area Felters’ Guild - 2020-03-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Area Felters’ Guild - 2020-03-02 00:00:00