Madison Area Music Awards

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The 2020 MAMA Awards Show is rescheduled for Sunday, October 4, in the Capitol Theater of the Overture Center.

Please see below for a complete calendar update, including the new date of July 20 for the Finalist Announcement Party at the Brink Lounge, as well as new Final Round voting dates and Student/Teacher of the Year/Youth Award nomination deadlines. 

Be well. Hope to see you all soon,

Your MAMA  

>>POST-COVID19 MAMA 2020 EVENTS TIMELINE<<

Dates below are  subject to change , pending further information of  social  distancing  restrictions.

  • MONDAY JULY 20 - FINALIST ANNOUNCEMENT PARTY at The Brink Lounge 
  • TUESDAY JULY 21 – Final Round Voting Begins
  • MONDAY AUGUST 17 -Deadline for Youth Award Submissions 
  • MONDAY AUGUST 17 - Deadline for Student/Teacher of the Year Applications. 
  • MONDAY AUGUST 24 – Final Round Voting Ends
  • MONDAY AUGUST 31 Student/Teacher of the Year and Youth Awards Announced 
  • FRIDAY OCT 2 - SUNDAY OCT 4 – Between the Waves Conference and Music Festival at Madison Concourse Hotel
  • SUNDAY OCTOBER 4 – 2020 MAMA AWARDS SHOW  in the Capitol Theater  of the Overture Center

Info

608-258-4141
