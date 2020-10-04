Madison Area Music Awards
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The 2020 MAMA Awards Show is rescheduled for Sunday, October 4, in the Capitol Theater of the Overture Center.
Please see below for a complete calendar update, including the new date of July 20 for the Finalist Announcement Party at the Brink Lounge, as well as new Final Round voting dates and Student/Teacher of the Year/Youth Award nomination deadlines.
Be well. Hope to see you all soon,
Your MAMA
>>POST-COVID19 MAMA 2020 EVENTS TIMELINE<<
Dates below are subject to change , pending further information of social distancing restricti
- MONDAY JULY 20 - FINALIST ANNOUNCEMENT PARTY at The Brink Lounge
- TUESDAY JULY 21 – Final Round Voting Begins
- MONDAY AUGUST 17 -Deadline for Youth Award Submissions
- MONDAY AUGUST 17 - Deadline for Student/Teacher of the Year Applications.
- MONDAY AUGUST 24 – Final Round Voting Ends
- MONDAY AUGUST 31– Student/Teacher of the Year and Youth Awards Announced
- FRIDAY OCT 2 - SUNDAY OCT 4 – Between the Waves Conference and Music Festival at Madison Concourse Hotel
- SUNDAY OCTOBER 4 – 2020 MAMA AWARDS SHOW in the Capitol Theater of the Overture Center