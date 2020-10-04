Madison Area Music Awards

press release: The 2020 MAMA Awards Show is rescheduled for Sunday, October 4, in the Capitol Theater of the Overture Center.

Please see below for a complete calendar update, including the new date of July 20 for the Finalist Announcement Party at the Brink Lounge, as well as new Final Round voting dates and Student/Teacher of the Year/Youth Award nomination deadlines.

Be well. Hope to see you all soon,

Your MAMA

>>POST-COVID19 MAMA 2020 EVENTS TIMELINE<<

Dates below are subject to change , pending further information of social distancing restricti ons.