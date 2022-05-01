Madison Area Music Awards Trophy Pickup

media release: Hey you wonderful MAMA Musicians! Thanks for your patience while we dealt with the pitfalls of the supply chain. Trophies are FINALLY in, and we're very excited to announce out 2021 Setting the Stage MAMA Award Winners TROPHY PICK UP EVENT!

We'll be hosting the event at the beautiful Bur Oak on Sunday, May 1st between 10am and 5:00pm, with a DJ'd reception starting at 5:30 pm!

If you are a MAMA Award winner from last year's show, be sure to swing by the Bur Oak on May 1st, pick up your trophy, get your picture taken and mingle with other winners! This event is open to the public, so bring a friend and stay for the party!

While you're there...SIGN UP for the 2022 MAMAs! You don't have to wait until Sunday to sign up your band, album, song, or more...Registration is OPEN RIGHT NOW for the 2022 MAMAs!

Don't delay: 2022's registration will be open from April 27 until June 10. This is a shorter time frame than normal, so DON'T MISS your chance! Make sure to register RIGHT NOW for this year's awards!