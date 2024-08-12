media release: Madison Area Partners and Allies are back AGAIN on AUGUST 12 with our monthly event offering consultations with a variety of providers!

During this event you can visit with St. Vincent de Paul, Public Health Madison & Dane County, Reach Dane, Access Community Health Centers, and more!

These providers are offering great services for FREE and community members can see as many providers as they'd like!

Founded by Liliana Loera, Jannet Arenas-Pineda, Lucero Torres Manzanares from Joining Forces for Families in partnership with Chrisbelly Antimo and Ximena Linares from Tenant Resource Center, MAPA is a response to trends of need in the community. MAPA is a platform where community members can connect with service providers offering information, assistance, and resources. The MAPA network includes service providers who value accessibility, responsiveness, and collaboration to serve the community. The monthly MAPA events bring together a mix of providers or allies on a monthly basis that can connect, guide, and assist community members with their basic needs. Community members can walk in, learn about what providers have to offer, and sign up for 20-minute consultations with them. To provide language access, MAPA events feature bilingual providers and access to language line.

For more information or an updated list of providers on our website: https://sites.google. com/view/mapacoalition/

St Vincent de Paul / San Vicente

Check eligibility and sign up for clothing and linen vouchers

Sign up for furniture voucher applications

Learn how to use our food pantry + pantry preorder and delivery

Learn and sign up for pharmacy program

Conozca los servicios proporcionados por St. Vincent De Paul of Madison

Verifique la elegibilidad e inscríbase para vales de ropa, mantas, y sábanas

Regístrese para solicitudes de cupones de muebles

Aprenda como usar la despensa, como hacer pedidos anticipado, y entrega

Aprenda e inscríbase en el programa de farmacia

Tenant Resource Center / Centro de Recursos para Inquilinos

Sign up for eviction prevention coordinated entry

Housing counseling & court involved assistance

Registrase para la entrada coordinada

Consejería de vivienda y asistencia si tiene corte de desalojo

Access Community Health Centers

Apply for Medicaid re-enrollment

Apply for other Affordable Care Act compliant marketplace insurance

Solicitar la reinscripción en Medicaid

Solicite otro seguro medico que cumpla con la Ley del Cuidado de Salud a Bajo Precio