Madison Area Teachers for Social Justice

press release: The mission of this event is to connect current Madison Area educators, future educators, university faculty, and community partners around a shared commitment to social justice education.

We believe that building community between current and future educators is a powerful way to empower the profession and collaborate on new ways to practice social justice in our curriculum and teaching methods. We want a space where committed social justice educators can come together to build upon the work that has already been done, innovate together, and get inspired!

What curriculum and resources are you using to address social issues in your classroom? How are you practicing equity through your teaching methods? We want to hear your ideas!

There will be nine workshops led by educators from the Greater Madison Area. Workshop topics will include: