press release: On Wednesday, June 15, at 7:00 p.m., the Madison Area Ukulele Initiative (MAUI) Performance Group will present a benefit concert, "Ukes for Ukraine," to support Ukrainian citizens under attack, with all donations going to support relief efforts in Ukraine. MAUI Performers and other featured guests will perform a 90-minute program at the Middleton Senior Center, 7448 Hubbard Avenue, Middleton, Wisconsin. Donations at the door of any amount will be most welcomed. All proceeds will be divided evenly between World Central Kitchen and Doctors Without Borders.