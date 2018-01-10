× Expand Barbara Vater A section of "Fireworks Fading" by Barbara Vater.

Through 2/3, 2nd Floor, Surgical Waiting Area & Display Cases

press release: Members of the Madison Art Guild (MAG) will be exhibiting recent work at the January Showcase. MAG is a nonprofit organization with over 100 members in South Central Wisconsin. Members create visual art in glass, wood, fiber, photography, painting, and more. The guild was founded in 1914 and is one of the oldest art organizations in Wisconsin.