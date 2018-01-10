Madison Art Guild

University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

Through 2/3, 2nd Floor, Surgical Waiting Area & Display Cases

press release: Members of the Madison Art Guild (MAG) will be exhibiting recent work at the January Showcase.  MAG is a nonprofit organization with over 100 members in South Central Wisconsin.  Members create visual art in glass, wood, fiber, photography, painting, and more.  The guild was founded in 1914 and is one of the oldest art organizations in Wisconsin.

Info
University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-263-5992
