ONLINE: Madison Art Guild

media release: Purchase art and support this fundraiser for Little Picassos by going to our auction site at www.32auctions.com/MAGVirtualShow2022

Madison Art Guild Gives Back

The Madison Art Guild has been a non-profit organization since 2005. To fulfill the requirements of 501(c)(3) organization, MAG has carried out some rewarding community projects over the years including providing art equipment for the homeless/daycare children at the Salvation Army Center and for Agrace HospiceCare patients. In 2021 due to our inability to do activities in person we held a Virtual Show and Fundraiser with a percentage of the sales going to a chosen charity. This year again we are holding a Virtual Show with a percentage of sales going to Little Picassos an art enrichment program in Madison for low-income students. We hope you will join us in raising money for this wonderful program.

Little Picassos is a free art enrichment program for low-income children in Madison, Wisconsin. Although Pablo Picasso believed, “that every child is an artist,” every child does not have the same access to art education. Little Picassos seeks to redress this imbalance by providing all children with the means to thrive and create.

Little Picassos provides a safe and nurturing place in which to create and learn about art, artists, and art history. Every child is talented and gifted; every child is celebrated and loved.

As research has consistently shown, children who have experienced poverty and trauma can benefit greatly by being afforded a safe space to explore their feelings and grow their sense of self. Arts enrichment has also been shown to enhance a child’s academic performance.

Their programs serve children between the ages of K-6th grade. Classes normally meet on Saturdays 11:30-1:00 & Mondays 1:00-2:30 at the Meadowood Neighborhood Center, 5740 Raymond Rd, and at the MYArts (Madison Youth Arts) Building on Madison's near East side, 1055 E. Mifflin St.