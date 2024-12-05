Madison Arts Commission 50th Anniversary Celebration

× Expand Richard Bock An impending disco inferno. VO5

media release: The Madison Arts Commission (MAC) is proud to celebrate 50 years of dedication to public art and community art-making and invites the community to join in on the celebration in early December.

The community is invited to attend a free event at Madison Children’s Museum (MCM) on Thursday, December 5, from 4-8 p.m., featuring performances by Madison Circus Space performers and hands-on art-making with artists TetraPAKMAN, Lesley Anne Numbers, Angelica Contreras and Djam Vivie.

Be sure to bring your dancing shoes, too, because Madison-based band V05 will transport you back to MAC’s founding in 1974 with disco hits for all ages. Refreshments will be available.

"For half a century, Madison Arts Commission has been weaving creativity into the fabric of our city. As we celebrate this milestone at the Madison Children’s Museum, we're reminded that the arts are not just about beautifying spaces—they are about building community and ensuring everyone has a voice in our cultural landscape,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “As we look to the next 50 years, we remain committed to fostering a vibrant arts scene that reflects and enriches every neighborhood in our city."

The Friends of the Madison Arts Commission (FoMAC), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2020 to support MAC's efforts, is also proud to announce it more than doubled the goal for 2024 fundraising. In addition to individual giving, both the Evjue Foundation and the Hoke Family Foundation each awarded FoMAC $50,000.

“As a part of our volunteer board’s strategic planning goals at the end of last year, we set out to make $50,000 in honor of MAC’s 50th anniversary, and we doubled it,” Friends of the Madison Arts Commission co-chairs Cedric Johnson and Sarah Werner said.

“Thanks to the generous donations from the Evjue Foundation and the Hoke Family Foundation, MAC has the funds to put toward projects such as Parks Alive, Utility Box coverings, and public artwork for the highly-anticipated Madison Public Market opening next year! Because of their philanthropic work and commitment to the arts, FoMAC and MAC can continue to encourage artistic activities and initiate cultural programs that integrate, support and advance arts and culture as an essential part of life in Madison.”

“As we continue to look towards what the future looks like for public art in Madison, we rely and appreciate the contributions from our community members, passionate supporters and foundations who are prioritizing access to public art,” Madison Arts Commission chair Nick Pjevach said. “We look forward to continuing to provide access and opportunities for the next 50 years!”