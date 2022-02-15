MAC Call for Art

media release: The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison is soliciting submissions from artists for its 2022 sculpture exhibition on the William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens and Olin Terrace. Art on the Rooftop is a free exhibit of public sculpture to help showcase the rooftop gardens and the facility as another “must see” Madison destination.

Monona Terrace seeks works that engage visitors and complement the organic architecture of Wright's curvilinear and glass-centric façade. Monona Terrace is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022 and invites pieces that might tie into an anniversary theme.

Explore past Art on the Rooftop Exhibitions: https://www.mononaterrace.com/art-on-the-rooftop/

Four sculptures will be chosen for a seasonal rooftop exhibition, May – Oct. 2022. Selected artists receive $1,350 for loaning the work for the seven-month exhibition period. Additionally, one sculpture will be chosen for year round exhibition on Olin Terrace, May 2022 – April 2023. That artist will receive $2,400 for loaning the work for one year.

Sculptures will be located in high traffic public environment with unsupervised audiences and must be original, created within the past five years, appropriate for visitors of all ages, take into consideration the safety of the audience.

Soundly and professionally constructed of durable and safe components and require no maintenance during the display period.

Suitable for outdoor display in adverse weather conditions.

Meet the physical installation restrictions of the rooftop, including being under 200 pounds and able to be physically lifted into raised garden beds and attached to 48” diameter concrete pads.

Anticipated Timeline:

Deadline for entries: March 1, 2022

Artists notified: March 11, 2022

Sculpture Installation: April 27-30, 2022

Opening Reception: Gallery Night, May 6, 2022

Rooftop Sculpture Removal: November 1-4, 2022

Olin Terrace Sculpture Removal: April 1-4, 2023

For full submission details see the Madison Arts Commission Call for Artists.