ONLINE: Madison Astronomical Society

× Expand NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS NASA's Curiosity rover took this selfie on Oct. 11, 2019, the 2,553rd Martian day, or sol, of its mission. The rover drilled twice in this location, nicknamed "Glen Etive" (pronounced "glen EH-tiv"). About 984 feet (300 meters) behind the rover, Vera Rubin Ridge rises up. Behind it lies the floor of Gale Crater, which Curiosity is exploring, and the northern rim of the crater.

press release: Guest Presentation "Curiosity Paving the Way for Perseverance," January 8, 7:30-9:00 pm.Public is invited to attend

The meeting will feature a presentation by Dr. Rebecca Williams about NASA's Curiosity rover. During the last eight years, Curiosity has traversed across diverse terrain within Gale crater and drilled the martian surface over two dozen times. Dr. Williams will provide an update on the latest scientific findings and share spectacular snapshots from along the rover’s journey. In addition, she will present an overview of NASA’s next robotic mission to Mars, Perseverance, which will land at Jezero crater in February 2021.

The January meeting will be a virtual event, hosted with Zoom and is open to the public. If you would like to attend the MAS virtual meeting, send an email to madisonastro.info@gmail.com by noon Friday, Jan 8 to let them know of your interest. They will email you the Zoom link at 3pm that day which will get you into the meeting by 7:30 on Friday evening.

For more information click here: http://madisonastro.org/ featured-events/mas-january- monthly-meeting-3/