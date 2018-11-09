press release: Madison Astronomical Society's Guest Speaker (at Space Place)

Friday, November 9, at 7:00 pm

Kelly Tyrell, UW-Madison Communications science writer, will present "Has Science Lost the Public Trust?". Astronomy seems to have earned the public’s trust. But has science in general lost the public trust? If so, how can we earn it back?

This event is free and the public is invited to attend. Click here for more information on the Madison Astronomical Society: http://madisonastro.org/