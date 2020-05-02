Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: Wyalusing State Park overlooks the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi Rivers. The Mississippi is a major migration route for numerous birds and the rugged bluffs make this breathtaking scenery a beautiful spot for a spring adventure. Observe hawks, warblers (including yellow-throated), lots of other birds, and a few spring wildflowers. Bring a lunch, as this trip will last until mid-afternoon. Carpool from the Verona Park & Ride (2565 Old Co Rd PB) at 5:00 a.m. or meet the group at 7:00 a.m. by the Wyalusing park office.

A Wisconsin State Park sticker is required to enter Wyalusing State Park.

RAIN DATE: Sunday, May 3

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Trail grade and number or type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 0-1 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? NO

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Quentin Yoerger, 608-449-5261 harrierqman@gmail.com