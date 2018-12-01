Madison Audubon Field Trip

December 1 Birding Madison Lakes (Saturday, 7:30–11:00 a.m.) As winter sets in, smaller ponds and lakes in southcentral Wisconsin freeze, causing migrating birds to become concentrated on Madison’s large lakes, which remain open longer. We will look for waterfowl, gulls, and winter birds. This trip has produced some unusual sightings in the past, including red-throated loons—so don’t miss it! Meet at the middle of UW parking lot 60. Dress warmly and bring a scope if you have one. Leader: Quentin Yoerger (255-2473,info@madisonaudubon.org).