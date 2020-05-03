Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: Buddy’s Prairie features restorations in various stages from a recent planting to a well-developed 20+ year old prairie. There are many habitat features as well: a shallow pond, open water marsh and tamarack bog complex, black oak savanna, and dry-mesic prairie. Join us for a walk as we discuss the site’s history, stages of restorations, bird and plant identification, and more. Parking is located at Buddy’s old farmstead and along Highway 89.

RAIN/SNOW DATE: Sunday, May 12

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? YES, please RSVP to Brenna (bmarsicek@madisonaudubon.org or 608-255-2473)

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Drew Harry (faville@madisonaudubon.org or 262-210-6409), Roger Packard, and David Musolf