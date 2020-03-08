Madison Audubon Field Trip
press release: Mud Lake is usually the first body of water to thaw in our area, so it attracts good concentrations of spring migrating waterfowl. We will meet at 7 a.m. at the south end of Lewis Lane in McFarland. Bring a scope if you have one.
We will walk on mud paths on fairly level ground, but they can be icy or muddy depending on temps over night.
RAIN/SNOW DATE: None
ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES: Minimal walking required
APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 0-1 miles
RSVP REQUIRED? NO
FIELD TRIP LEADER: Pat Ready, birdsready@gmail.com
