Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: Mud Lake is usually the first body of water to thaw in our area, so it attracts good concentrations of spring migrating waterfowl. We will meet at 7 a.m. at the south end of Lewis Lane in McFarland. Bring a scope if you have one.

We will walk on mud paths on fairly level ground, but they can be icy or muddy depending on temps over night.

RAIN/SNOW DATE: None

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES: Minimal walking required

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 0-1 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? NO

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Pat Ready, birdsready@gmail.com