Madison Audubon Field Trip

media release: The prairie can be just as beautiful as the iconic northern forest in fall. On this trip you will immerse yourself in the textures, colors, sounds, and smells of fall at Faville Grove. We will tour the Prairie Lane restorations and take note of the fall colors, late blooming wildflowers (such as gentians, asters, and goldenrods), talk about the role of seed collecting in our restorations, and more. RSVP required!

WHERE TO MEET: Kiosk at W7480 Prairie Lane, Lake Mills

RAIN DATE: none, canceled if weather is poor (registrants will be notified)

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Drew Harry (faville@madisonaudubon.org or 262-210-6409), Roger Packard, and David Musolf