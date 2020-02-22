Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: Come enjoy our beautiful winter world and look for signs of animals that are active. Learn to identify the tracks of common Wisconsin animals including white tailed deer, coyote, fox, squirrel, rabbit, and turkey. Also learn to identify woodpecker holes and other bird signs. The walk will be on even trails at a leisurely pace so bring the whole family! We will have binoculars that you may borrow during this trip.

While the trail will be easy hiking, it may be icy due to the date! This trip is family friendly: my husband and toddler will be joining!

RAIN/SNOW DATE: Sunday, February 23

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Minimal walking required

Trail grade and number or type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

Accessible by public transportation

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? YES. This trip limited to 20 people. Please contact Carolyn (carolyn.byers@madisonaudubon.org or 608-255-2473) to reserve your spot.