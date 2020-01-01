Madison Audubon Field Trip

× Expand Drew Harry

press release: There is simply no better way to start the New Year. We will enjoy the pre-dawn light as we meander through the prairie, arriving at the marsh overlook by 7:25 a.m. to see the sun rise over the Faville Marsh. We will spend the early morning exploring the winter marsh and surrounding uplands. If there is good snow and you have snowshoes, bring them along. Otherwise, sturdy boots for uneven terrain will do.

RAIN DATE: None (if weather is poor, trip is cancelled)

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES: Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles