Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release:SATURDAY, NOV. 10, 6:30 AM - 6:30 PM (ish). Lake Michigan Shoreline

This field trip was originally scheduled for Nov. 4 but rescheduled due to weather. Join us on Saturday, Nov. 10 instead!

Join us as we bird Lake Michigan and its shoreline during the migration of waterfowl through Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Sheboygan Counties. We will be scoping the lake for surf, black, and white-winged scoter, long-tailed duck, harlequin duck, and red-throated loon. Rarities found on this trip over the years include pacific loon, western grebe, purple sandpiper, red phalarope, parasitic jaeger, Bohemian waxwing, Townsend’s warbler, prairie warbler, Nelson’s sparrow, and both crossbills. Dress for the weather and bring a scope if you have one.

Meet at Dutch Mill Park & Ride by 6:30 AM (46 Collins Ct., Madison). We'll return to Madison between 4:30-6:30 PM. Led by Quentin Yoerger.