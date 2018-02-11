Madison Audubon Field Trip
Faville Grove Sanctuary W7480 Prairie Lane, Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551
Mid-winter Snowshoe at Faville Grove
Feb. 11, 9 a.m.–12 p.m., N7710 Highway 89, Waterloo
Led by Drew Harry, David Musolf, and Roger Packard; contact Drew at (262) 210-6409 or faville@madisonaudubon.org
Bring your snowshoes and join us for an excursion through the recessional glacial terrain at Faville Grove Sanctuary. We will explore a diversity of habitats including woodland, savanna, prairie, and wetland as we search for animal tracks and enjoy the landscape. In the event that there is insufficient snow cover for snowshoes, come prepared for an interesting hike. Visit madisonaudubon.org/calendar for more information on this and other field trips and events.