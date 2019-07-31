Madison Audubon Society Field Trip

press release: Grasslands result from a combination of frequent drought, browsing by herbivores, and fire. Due to their high agricultural value, almost all of the original prairie has been converted to row crop with less than 0.1% remaining. Learn how to maintain grassland systems, their benefits to wildlife, and how to help from your own back yard.

The tour will meander through some of Goose Pond's finest prairie restorations. Blooms of all colors will be present including wild bergamot (pink), butterflyweed (orange), wild quinine (white), and dozens more.

RAIN DATE: Wednesday, August 7

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Trail grade and #/type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? YES. This trip limited to 20 people. Please contact Brenna (bmarsicek@madisonaudubon.org or 608-255-2473) to reserve your spot.

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Mark Martin (608-333-9645, goosep@madisonaudubon.org) and Graham Steinhauer