Mass in B minor by J.S. Bach, 7:30 pm on 3/28 and 3 pm, 3/29. Lectures 45 minutes prior.

media release: Mass in B minor is Bach’s overarching statement on the inextricable nature of truth and beauty. The work fuses density, complexity, and elegance—seriousness and celebration. Bach ambulates seamlessly between stile antico fugues (such as Kyrie II), metaphysical meditations (Et incarnatus est), and nearly gallant, airy arias and duets (Christe Eleison and Domine Deus); he then deftly offsets these with magnificent, full-out revelry—replete with trumpets and timpani (Gloria, Et Resurrexit, Cum Sancto Spirito). And it all ends with the gently rising call for peace of Dona nobis pacem. The Mass in B minor is often recognized as a reconciliation of old and new approaches to faith—a joining of Catholic celebration and mysticism with Protestant focus on the cross. Indeed, in Bach’s own steadfastly Lutheran household, the work was known as The Great Catholic Mass.

Bach worked on the Mass in B minor for nearly 25 years, in the midst of myriad other projects; scholars now believe that Bach’s refinements to Et incarnatus est were perhaps his final compositional effort.

Madison Bach Musicians is delighted that the Mass in B minor performances will be held in the beautiful and acoustically spectacular Hamel Music Center (UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music). Andrew Megill, who led MBM’s celebrated May 2024 performances of Monteverdi’s Vespers, will return to conduct.

Andrew Megill is professor of conducting and director of choral organizations at the Northwestern University Bienen School of Music. In addition, he leads Music of the Baroque, the Montreal Symphony Orchestra Chorus, the Carmel Bach Festival Chorale, and Fuma Sacra.