media release: Masterpieces by Bach, Handel, and Vivaldi

Trevor Stephenson, Sarah Brailey, Natan Giglierano, Ben Lenzmeier, James Waldo

Sunday, March 24, 2024, 2:00 PM

Members of the Madison Bach Musicians will perform a selection of works by three great masters of the Baroque—Bach, Handel, and Vivaldi—ranging in style from meditative and metaphysical to the dazzling and outright athletic. MBM director, Trevor Stephenson, will bring his 17th-century Flemish harpsichord and will perform Bach’s French Suite in B minor. Dr. Stephenson will also give a bit of background on the composers and on each of the pieces in the program. Grammy-award winning soprano—and UW-Madison Mead Whitter School of Music faculty member—Sarah Brailey will sing: the tender aria Auch mit gedämpften, schwachen Stimmen from Bach’s Cantata BWV 36, two songs by Handel on texts by John Milton, and the show-stopping vocal pyrotechnics aria Tornami a vagheggiar from Handel’s opera Alcina. Cellist James Waldo (UW-Madison Mead Whitter School of Music) will perform the elegant and introspective Prelude from Bach’s D minor Cello Suite.Baroque violinist Nathan Giglierano will perform Handel’s ardent Sonata in A major for violin and continuo. Benjamin Lenzmeier will play Vivaldi’s E minor Violin Sonata. Then the two violins and continuo will join forces in Vivaldi’s stunning set of variations on the famous La Folia theme.

Parking: Bethel Lutheran Church has a parking lot that is accessible from Gorham Street, street parking, and there is a parking garage on North Carroll Street that is a short walk away.