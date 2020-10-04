Madison Bach Musicians

press release: It is our honor and delight to present this marvelous 2020-21 series both at our venues and via a live stream for ticket holders who feel safer at home. We hope you will subscribe.

Saturday, October 3, 2020: 7:15 pm lecture, 8 pm concert , Grace Episcopal Church, Madison, and a ticketed live-stream

Sunday, October 4, 2020: 2:45 pm lecture, 3:30 pm concert, Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton

We’ll start our season with a tribute to the poise, wit, and irrepressible joy of Joseph Haydn (1732-1809) and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791). Though the two composers came from very different musical and socio-economic backgrounds—Haydn, lower working class, rural, musical but untrained; Mozart, urban, solid middle class, musically trained, sophisticated, and ambitious―both managed to carve out successful careers in the fertile musical culture of Vienna and its environs. They certainly knew each other and even made music together on occasion, playing in string quartets—with Haydn on violin and Mozart on viola! In 1785 Mozart wrote a set of six string quartets dedicated to Haydn. The works were played for Haydn at Mozart’s apartment, and, according to Mozart’s father, Leopold (also in attendance that evening), Haydn said to him: “Before God, and as an honest man, I tell you that your son is the greatest composer known to me either in person or by name. He has taste, and, what is more, the most profound knowledge of composition.”

Soprano Morgan Balfour―who astonished the 2019 Handel Aria Competition audience with her first-prize performance―will return to Madison to perform selections from Haydn’s English Canzonetta’s and Mozart’s fabulously concise songs and arias. The program will cover a vast emotional range, from the opening violin & fortepiano dialog—Mozart’s pensive and lyrical Sonata in E minor–to his ebullient Trio in G major, to his inimitable songs, through to Haydn’s convivial violin and cello duo, to his ardent and sometimes naughty songs, and concluding with his uproarious Trio in C major!

Thanks for supporting Baroque music in Madison! See you at the concerts!