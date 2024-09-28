Madison Bach Musicians

media release: The French Baroque Style

September 28-29, Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 County Road M, Middleton

Saturday: Lecture 7:15 pm, concert 8 pm; Sunday: Lecture 2:45 pm, concert 3:30 pm.

PROGRAM

Jean-Baptiste Lully (1632 – 1687)

Suite from Les Bourgeois Gentilhomme (1670) [10’]

- Movements tbc

François Couperin (1668 - 1733)

from L'Apothéose de Lully (1725): Concert instrumental sous le titre d'Apothéose composé à la mémoire immortelle de l'incomparable Monsieur de Lully (Instrumental concert titled ‘Apotheosis composed to the immortal memory of the incomparable Monsieur de Lully’) [13’]

- Lully in the Elysian Fields performing with the Lyric Shadows

- Air for them

- Mercury flies to the Elysian Fields to warn of Apollo's impending descent

- Descent of Apollo, who comes to offer his violin to Lully and a place on Parnassus

- Subterranean rumblings by Lully's contemporaries

- Their Lamentations, for flutes or very muted violins

- The Ascension of Lully to Parnassus

André Campra (1660 - 1744)

Suite from ‘L’Europe Galante’ (1697) [16’]

- Ouverture

- ‘Paisibles lieux, agréables retraites’

- Marche

- ‘Mes yeux, ne pourrez-vous jamais’

- Passacaille

intermission

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685 - 1750)

Suite in b minor for flute, strings and basso continuo, BWV 1067 (1739)

- Ouverture

- Rondeau

- Sarabande

- Bourrée I-II

- Polonaise

- Menuet

- Badinerie

Jean-Philippe Rameau (1683 - 1764)

Suite from ‘Les Indes Galantes’ (1735) [20’]

- Air pour les Guerriers Portans les Drapeaux

- Air pour les amants qui suivent Bellone, et pour les amantes qui tachent de les retenir

- Air pour les Bostangis

- Air tendre pour la Rose - Rondeau

- “Vous, qui d’Hebé suivez les loix…”

- Gavotte pour les Fleurs

- Air pour Borée et la Rose

- “Amour, Amour, quand du destin…”

- Entrée des Sauvages