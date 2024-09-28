Madison Bach Musicians
Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 County Road M, Middleton, Wisconsin 53705
media release: The French Baroque Style
September 28-29, Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 County Road M, Middleton
Saturday: Lecture 7:15 pm, concert 8 pm; Sunday: Lecture 2:45 pm, concert 3:30 pm.
PROGRAM
Jean-Baptiste Lully (1632 – 1687)
Suite from Les Bourgeois Gentilhomme (1670) [10’]
- Movements tbc
François Couperin (1668 - 1733)
from L'Apothéose de Lully (1725): Concert instrumental sous le titre d'Apothéose composé à la mémoire immortelle de l'incomparable Monsieur de Lully (Instrumental concert titled ‘Apotheosis composed to the immortal memory of the incomparable Monsieur de Lully’) [13’]
- Lully in the Elysian Fields performing with the Lyric Shadows
- Air for them
- Mercury flies to the Elysian Fields to warn of Apollo's impending descent
- Descent of Apollo, who comes to offer his violin to Lully and a place on Parnassus
- Subterranean rumblings by Lully's contemporaries
- Their Lamentations, for flutes or very muted violins
- The Ascension of Lully to Parnassus
André Campra (1660 - 1744)
Suite from ‘L’Europe Galante’ (1697) [16’]
- Ouverture
- ‘Paisibles lieux, agréables retraites’
- Marche
- ‘Mes yeux, ne pourrez-vous jamais’
- Passacaille
intermission
Johann Sebastian Bach (1685 - 1750)
Suite in b minor for flute, strings and basso continuo, BWV 1067 (1739)
- Ouverture
- Rondeau
- Sarabande
- Bourrée I-II
- Polonaise
- Menuet
- Badinerie
Jean-Philippe Rameau (1683 - 1764)
Suite from ‘Les Indes Galantes’ (1735) [20’]
- Air pour les Guerriers Portans les Drapeaux
- Air pour les amants qui suivent Bellone, et pour les amantes qui tachent de les retenir
- Air pour les Bostangis
- Air tendre pour la Rose - Rondeau
- “Vous, qui d’Hebé suivez les loix…”
- Gavotte pour les Fleurs
- Air pour Borée et la Rose
- “Amour, Amour, quand du destin…”
- Entrée des Sauvages