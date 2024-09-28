Madison Bach Musicians

Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 County Road M, Middleton, Wisconsin 53705

media release: The French Baroque Style

September 28-29, Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 County Road M, Middleton

Saturday: Lecture 7:15 pm, concert 8 pm; Sunday: Lecture 2:45 pm, concert 3:30 pm.

PROGRAM

 Jean-Baptiste Lully (1632 – 1687)

 Suite from Les Bourgeois Gentilhomme (1670)   [10’]

                        - Movements tbc

François Couperin (1668 - 1733)

 from L'Apothéose de Lully (1725): Concert instrumental sous le titre d'Apothéose composé à la mémoire immortelle de l'incomparable Monsieur de Lully (Instrumental concert titled ‘Apotheosis composed to the immortal memory of the incomparable Monsieur de Lully’)           [13’]

             - Lully in the Elysian Fields performing with the Lyric Shadows

            - Air for them

            - Mercury flies to the Elysian Fields to warn of Apollo's impending descent

            - Descent of Apollo, who comes to offer his violin to Lully and a place on Parnassus

            - Subterranean rumblings by Lully's contemporaries

            - Their Lamentations, for flutes or very muted violins

            - The Ascension of Lully to Parnassus

André Campra (1660 - 1744) 

 Suite from ‘L’Europe Galante’ (1697)               [16’]

             - Ouverture

            - ‘Paisibles lieux, agréables retraites’

            - Marche

            - ‘Mes yeux, ne pourrez-vous jamais’

            - Passacaille

                         intermission

 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685 - 1750)

 Suite in b minor for flute, strings and basso continuo, BWV 1067 (1739)

            - Ouverture

            - Rondeau

            - Sarabande

            - Bourrée I-II

            - Polonaise

            - Menuet

            - Badinerie

Jean-Philippe Rameau  (1683 - 1764)

 Suite from ‘Les Indes Galantes’ (1735) [20’]

             - Air pour les Guerriers Portans les Drapeaux

            - Air pour les amants qui suivent Bellone, et pour les amantes qui tachent de les retenir

            - Air pour les Bostangis

            - Air tendre pour la Rose - Rondeau

            - “Vous, qui d’Hebé suivez les loix…”

            - Gavotte pour les Fleurs

            - Air pour Borée et la Rose

            - “Amour, Amour, quand du destin…”

            - Entrée des Sauvages

Info

Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 County Road M, Middleton, Wisconsin 53705
Music
608-238-6092
Google Calendar - Madison Bach Musicians - 2024-09-28 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Bach Musicians - 2024-09-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Bach Musicians - 2024-09-28 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Bach Musicians - 2024-09-28 20:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Madison Bach Musicians - 2024-09-29 15:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Bach Musicians - 2024-09-29 15:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Bach Musicians - 2024-09-29 15:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Bach Musicians - 2024-09-29 15:30:00 ical