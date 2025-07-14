7 pm on 4/3, 2 & 7 pm on 4/4 and 2 pm, 4/5

media release: The highlight of our 2025/26 season is a bold celebration of the female choreographic voice. Although women have long been the faces of ballet, they remain vastly underrepresented in choreography —especially women of color. “Re:Shaping” this narrative, “ChoreograpHER” serves as a vital platform to amplify their voices and creative visions. This all-female program features world premieres by Endalyn Taylor and Ilana Goldman, and Madison premieres by Caili Quan, Stephanie Martinez and Nathalia Janvion, offering audiences a fresh and necessary perspective on the art of dance.

Join our opening night post-performance discussion with the creatives behind this groundbreaking program.

On Sunday, April 5, join us for a post-performance reception celebrating Shannon Quirk’s 15 years with Madison Ballet.