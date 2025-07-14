Madison Ballet

RSVP

Overture Center-Promenade Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7 pm on 4/3, 2 & 7 pm on 4/4 and 2 pm, 4/5

media release: 

In this invigorating artistic initiative, the dancers of Madison Ballet step into the role of choreographer, creating new works on one another. “Re:Invent - Innovation II” turns the traditional dynamic on its head, offering a rare glimpse into the creative potential of our artists as they explore storytelling, movement and collaboration from a fresh, reinvented vantage point. 

Following each performance, join our discussion with the company artist behind this innovative program. 

Info

Overture Center-Promenade Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
RSVP
Google Calendar - Madison Ballet - 2026-05-08 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Ballet - 2026-05-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Ballet - 2026-05-08 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Ballet - 2026-05-08 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Madison Ballet - 2026-05-09 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Ballet - 2026-05-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Ballet - 2026-05-09 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Ballet - 2026-05-09 14:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Madison Ballet - 2026-05-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Ballet - 2026-05-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Ballet - 2026-05-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Ballet - 2026-05-09 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Madison Ballet - 2026-05-10 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Ballet - 2026-05-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Ballet - 2026-05-10 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Ballet - 2026-05-10 14:00:00 ical