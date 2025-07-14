7 pm on 4/3, 2 & 7 pm on 4/4 and 2 pm, 4/5

media release:

In this invigorating artistic initiative, the dancers of Madison Ballet step into the role of choreographer, creating new works on one another. “Re:Invent - Innovation II” turns the traditional dynamic on its head, offering a rare glimpse into the creative potential of our artists as they explore storytelling, movement and collaboration from a fresh, reinvented vantage point.

Following each performance, join our discussion with the company artist behind this innovative program.