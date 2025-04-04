7 pm on 4/4, 2 & 7 pm on 4/5 and 2 pm, 4/6. $75-$15.

media release: A Midsummer Night ’s Dream, April 4-6, 2025, Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts

Concluding the season, Madison Ballet presents a new one-act ballet adaptation of William Shakespeare’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream." With new original choreography by Ja’ Malik, this production features an eclectic mix of new music combined with Felix Mendelssohn’s timeless score. New costumes by Ja’ Malik and Fernanda Yamaguchi, scenic design by Ja’ Malik, and lighting by Julie Ballard. Set in Central Park, NYC, this magical tale of love and mischief will transport audiences to a whimsical world of fairies, elves, and enchantment.